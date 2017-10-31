Tinubu Declines Comment on Buhari’s Re-election

The National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, yesterday refused to comment on the calls for President Muhammadu Buhari to seek re-election in 2019 polls.

Tinubu told State House Correspondents after a closed-door meeting with Buhari in the Presidential Villa, Abuja, categorically that he should not be dragged into the matter.

“Don’t discuss that one with me,” he said.

The APC chieftain, who dismissed insinuations of the existence of a cabal in Aso Rock, described the suggestion as a myth.

He also described the reports that he had been sidelined by a cabal in the scheme of things under the Buhari-led administration as “fake news.”

“I have confidence in this President and there is no doubt about that. We worked hard to bring about the government, there are certain things that are unpredictable and those are things that can lean itself to gossips, insinuations and all of that.

“But once you create leadership and is functioning, you don’t have to babysit that leadership unless there is a loss of confidence and I don’t have that.

“You know me. I’m not known to shy away from talking my mind and rebelling if it is necessary, and taking charge of things that I believe are necessary. What is the myth in this leadership thing? What is cabal?

“We are the party of the people for the people and by the people and this is democratic environment.

“Each of us has our role to play and that is why we are playing it. I don’t believe in the myth, I believe in confidence building, the trust that we have in the President.

He said the APC government was on course and would remain focused on those necessary things about development, welfare and progress of Nigerians.

Besides, Buhari also yesterday met behind closed-doors with the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara and the National Chairman of the APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Although Tinubu did not join the first meeting between Saraki, Dogara and Oyegun, he met separately with the President shortly after the leaders had left the Villa.

Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Governor of Zamfara State Abdul’aziz Yari, was also part of the initial meeting with the President as he was sighted in the same car with Dogara and Saraki as they drove out.

The two meetings came ahead of a third one scheduled to hold between Buhari and the national caucus of the party.

This, sources said, may not be unconnected with the behind-the-scene works preceding the preparation for the declaration of interest by Buhari for the 2019 presidential election.

