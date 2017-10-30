Tinubu to attend APC national caucus after meeting with Buhari

Bola Tinubu, national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and members of the party’s national caucus will meet tonight. The parley will hold in Abuja, the nation’s capital. His media aide, Tunde Rahman, confirmed the meeting. However, Tinubu would be absent at the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the party slated for […]

Tinubu to attend APC national caucus after meeting with Buhari

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

