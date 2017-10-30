Pages Navigation Menu

Tithing debate: Nigerian pastors hacked my Instagram account- Daddy Freeze – TheNewsGuru

Tithing debate: Nigerian pastors hacked my Instagram account- Daddy Freeze
Nigerian On air-personality, Daddy Freeze has revealed that his Instagram account has been hacked. The controversial media personality known for condemning pastors and the payment of tithes made this known via his Twitter account. According to him:”My …
