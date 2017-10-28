Title Defence: Sagamu bubbles for Anthony Joshua

With just few hours to the all-important showdown between Anthony Joshua and Carlos Takam, the sleepy town of Sagamu has become a beehive of activities as residents trooped out in their numbers to support their son in what they have dubbed a must win encounter.

Anthony Oluwafemi Joshua is defending his heavyweight world title for the fourth time against French- Cameroonian Carlos Takam.

The event, hosted by the Joshua family partnering with Kwese Sports had people of all ages and from all works of life congregate at the Pa Joshua Memorial Hall to see how their illustrious son dismantle willy Takam.

Sagamu holds a special place for Joshua as the heavyweight champion spent a year schooling within the vicinity during his teenage years. He has often stated that the discipline inculcated in him during his boarding house years in Sagamu made him the tough and successful boxer he has become today.

The heavyweight world champion faces Takam at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday evening as he looks to retain the titles he fought so hard to win against Wladimir Klitschko.

With an anticipated crowd of 80,000 people set to gather in the Welsh capital, Joshua would not be blamed for feeling some nerves.

But judging by his Instagram snap, Joshua has not been struck by any fear ahead of that encounter.

He wrote as a caption to the social media photo: ‘Feeling fight day fresh #stayhungry’.

The Nigerian born British fighter came in at the largest weight of his career, a full stone heavier than Takam, contrary to promoter Eddie Hearn’s predictions.

Joshua commented when asked: ‘I don’t know what’s happened. I’ve been starving myself.

‘I’ve trained hard so maybe it’s the extra running. Maybe I’m filling out naturally as I’m getting older’

He has turned 28, but insisted: ‘I’ve never felt better and fitter in my life. ‘

The post Title Defence: Sagamu bubbles for Anthony Joshua appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

