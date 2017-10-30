Tiv Church backs grazing law, makes case for Relief Levy

By Peter Duru

MAKURDI—Barely 48 hours to the commencement of enforcement of the Open Grazing Prohibition Law in Benue State on November 1, the Tiv traditional Church, Nongo U Kristu U I Ser U Sha Tar, NKST, also known as the Reformed Christian Church, has declared its support for the law and urged the state government to ensure its strict implementation.

President of the Church, Rev. Ayohol Ate, who addressed the media yesterday in Makurdi, the state capital, noted that the law will check the unending bloodbath between herdsmen and farmers in the state.

Rev. Ate lamented that Tivland had suffered monumental destruction of lives and properties running into billions of Naira since the herdsmen crisis began in 2011, noting that the law will be a panacea to the crisis.

Represented by Rev. Kurugh Antiev of NKST, Yina, the NKST President, who condemned what he described as hate speech and inflammatory war language by the leadership of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, urged the Federal Government to call the group to order.

He said: “However, the church is opposed to any agreement or resolution soliciting for creating grazing reserves for herdsmen, which will not suit our settlement pattern.”

Reverend Ate also appealed to the Federal Government to establish Benue State Relief Levy to be collected from all those carrying out economic activities in the state, to help rehabilitate those affected and displaced by the crisis.

The post Tiv Church backs grazing law, makes case for Relief Levy appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

