Tiwa Savage shares adorable photos of her son, Jamil wearing gold chains

Singer, Tiwa Savage shared adorable new photos of her son, Jamil wearing gold chains on her IG page. More photos below… Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog

The post Tiwa Savage shares adorable photos of her son, Jamil wearing gold chains appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

