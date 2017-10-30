Today’s Noisemakers: Oby Ezekwesili, STER, Netflix and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1 Oby Ezekwesili

President Buhari has finally fired the infamous grasscutter and the former DG of NIA, Ayo Oke. Oby Ezekwesili joins TwitterNGto celebrate the good news- while prodding him to do more.

President .@MBuhari and VP @ProfOsinbajo One Good Step in the Journey of a Thousand Miles. Quick may the rest of the Steps be! https://t.co/i1MybaryoQ — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) October 30, 2017

Getting fired for being a thief is not enough of a deterrent. They must suffer lawful consequences, in full! https://t.co/v1IoLLeg7D — T. Rankïn' ∆ (@AfroVII) October 30, 2017

2. Ayobami

Buhari’s choice of SGF successor has already got tongues wagging.

Babachir stole money and chose his friend as successor. Boss — Ayobami (@dondekojo) October 30, 2017

Everything is planned my brother! Same president that took over 6 months to choose ministers all of sudden picks another saint to be sgf? Lmaoo. Let them write their scripts na we go edit am last last! https://t.co/KMzDmBQJp3 — Fatimehin Dare (@MrFatimehin) October 30, 2017

3. STER

After this young man’s tweet went viral over the weekend, Stand To End Rape urges Twitter Nigeria to find him:

We need to find this person and have him locked up. pic.twitter.com/Ct6PtT8Sqz — Sandra Ezekwesili (@SEzekwesili) October 28, 2017

This is appalling, help us find Enyeobi Donatus. We need his location and contact details of his employers. Some said he works at NPA #RT pic.twitter.com/TvFB75JUrT — S.T.E.R Initiative (@StandtoEndRape) October 29, 2017

He's not sorry and will probably rape again if not brought to book. We have to find him now! Any information will help, our dm is opened. pic.twitter.com/EXKOwDYLEl — S.T.E.R Initiative (@StandtoEndRape) October 29, 2017

Reactions:

It’s far more useful to find the females he may have raped & help them in bringing charges cos without a victim, finding him achieves little — Zeal Ak (@zeal_a) October 29, 2017

I've got some info on this.

He works for

Landfall towing and tugs.

It's at Apapa wharf. He's an engine cadet. https://t.co/mPfim3QsTO — Timayin (@IamTimayin) October 30, 2017

5. Time ft Netflix

House of Cards actor Kevin Spacey has joined the list of Hollywood actors to be accused of sexual abuse. In Spacey’s case, he picked an underaged boy, Anthony Pratt.

Twitter lost its mind when Spacey chose to respond to that by coming out as gay. Now according to Netflix, House of Cards will end soon.

'House of Cards' is ending — but Netflix says it's not because of the Kevin Spacey allegations https://t.co/6zDETYv1Lg — TIME (@TIME) October 30, 2017

Reactions:

I truly always knew he was gay. That's not the problem, the problem is the possible underage victim. He needs to clear that up. — Christina Swistak (@ChristinaMann2) October 30, 2017

that is sad; it should end bc of the allegations. — Patti Smith (@ptsjss) October 30, 2017

6. Ediong.

Not sure what inspired this argument.

By we accepting that we are all BIGOT, we all fall into that trap that we have not made any progress from what 2015 was… — Earendil (@Rothamhouse) October 30, 2017

It's him @Ediong &his Ilk that has not made any progress.They are trapped in Peter Pan..me, i clearly saw what 2015 was, I 've progressed… — Earendil (@Rothamhouse) October 30, 2017

What progress have you made yourself? I asked a simple question. What you call bigotry is what you see as a normal thing when it favours you https://t.co/NlQORsqkpi — Ediong (@Ediong) October 30, 2017

I now have respect for @Omojuwa for standing by Nigerians at this time and I want to for you too. We all must be patriotic. — Dblogger (@OgagaLD) October 30, 2017

I am sick and tired of all these 'I now have respect for Omojuwa' nonsense! I don't want abosi respect. Se dandan ni? https://t.co/jPetk4ll2W — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) October 30, 2017

6. Papa Bule

Armed robbery in Lagos has Mr Bule cying.

The robbery in Lagos is getting really bad. I have now ordered the film that protects your glass from shattering if anyone tries to break in — Papa Bule (@bule_jr) October 30, 2017

May God protect us from armed robbery and police. — Yōkai (@Elohcaine) October 30, 2017

You said armed robbery twice. https://t.co/mbnN4mn3Ub — Nux (@neo_savvy) October 30, 2017

7. Ife

Nigerian English vs other forms has TwitterNG arguing:

Nigerians have fully replaced the phrase "excuse me" with "sorry". Sorry I want 2 pass, sorry this, sorry that. I mean, who hurt us all? pic.twitter.com/wHpAWirFhq — Princess Ife❤️ (@ife_luv12) October 30, 2017

Reactions:

Nigerian English is bae — UJCU (@JustUgochukwu) October 30, 2017

Check it now. That excuse me will jus be sounding one kind for mouth — UJCU (@JustUgochukwu) October 30, 2017

Sorry, we just like playing it safe — ComeAndBeGoing (@iam_akeenzy) October 30, 2017

Nigerians ain't the type to observe courtesy, we should be glad they use the word *sorry* often — xece__ (@darmie_t) October 30, 2017

Sometimes, I even say "sorry, excuse me" — Kalu Kachi (@KhaluKachi) October 30, 2017

and crown it up with please! — Princess Ife❤️ (@ife_luv12) October 30, 2017

Excuse me, sorry o but please where can i get this material? — DokiAno™ (@demiticus) October 30, 2017

U know d country isn't good ATM… By default, Nigerians are angry now… So lil tins can throw us off balance — Anfield Bloodline (@Adessy09) October 30, 2017

SORRY O but d country has frustrated every1 to d point of default provocation so b4 anything, just apologise for the national frustration — ÇBÑ (@thatcbnguy) October 30, 2017

Read » Today’s Noisemakers: Oby Ezekwesili, STER, Netflix and others on YNaija

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

