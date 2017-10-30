Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Today’s Noisemakers: Oby Ezekwesili, STER, Netflix and others

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in Opinion | 0 comments

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

1 Oby Ezekwesili

President Buhari has finally fired the infamous grasscutter and the former DG of NIA, Ayo Oke. Oby Ezekwesili joins TwitterNGto celebrate the good news- while prodding him to do more.

2. Ayobami

Buhari’s choice of SGF successor has already got tongues wagging.

3. STER

After this young man’s tweet went viral over the weekend, Stand To End Rape urges Twitter Nigeria to find him:

Reactions:

5. Time ft Netflix

House of Cards actor Kevin Spacey has joined the list of Hollywood actors to be accused of sexual abuse. In Spacey’s case, he picked an underaged boy, Anthony Pratt.

Twitter lost its mind when Spacey chose to respond to that by coming out as gay. Now according to Netflix, House of Cards will end soon.

Reactions:

6. Ediong.

Not sure what inspired this argument.

6. Papa Bule

Armed robbery in Lagos has Mr Bule cying.

7. Ife

Nigerian English vs other forms has TwitterNG arguing:

Reactions:

Read » Today’s Noisemakers: Oby Ezekwesili, STER, Netflix and others on YNaija

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.