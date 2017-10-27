Today’s Noisemakers: Sam Hart, Bollylomo, Pius Adesanmi and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1 Bamikole Omisore

“He came, he saw, he conquered.”Mr Omisore is ecstatic about doing new things.

My mandate with @bukolasaraki is now International Relations. Last 6 years doing New Media has been fantastic. Time to break new grounds — Bamikole Omisore (@MrBanksOmishore) October 27, 2017

Reaction:

2. Bollylomo

Nigerians love borrowing culture, but before you jump on the Halloween band wagon, remember this warning.

Please if you see them dressing in “costume” on the mainland, and you are thinking, “Halloween”. Run o, it’s ritual — BollyLomo (@ItsBollyLomo) October 27, 2017

Reaction:

Bolly, honestly, there is something very wrong with you!! pic.twitter.com/Wkux4Jui7M — Haleemah (@MzHarling) October 27, 2017

3. Arit Okpo

The Fashion show to end all fashion shows has been on and everyone’s been serving sauce. This got Arit Okpo musing:

Best moment really at Day 3 of the #HeinekenLFDW17 – @maiatafo's #BeautyandTheBeast rendition! A post shared by YNaija (@ynaija) on Oct 27, 2017 at 4:34pm PDT

Looking at all the LFDW looks and it is quite obvious to me that when they were giving out style I was on the other queue looking for food — Arit Okpo (@menoword) October 27, 2017

I was on the "I like boys queue"… I don't know Jack about fashion and art.. None interests me.. https://t.co/RrUVRMN4Jz — Olushola Pacheco (@sholawa) October 27, 2017

LMAO! My sister I love art but this fashion tin I no get am https://t.co/tNJj55Y0Oi — Arit Okpo (@menoword) October 27, 2017

But you always slay na.. https://t.co/8aTfQVG50s — Olushola Pacheco (@sholawa) October 27, 2017

Boo-boo na stylist. My own look is more… unstructured https://t.co/wSbEtWezAs — Arit Okpo (@menoword) October 27, 2017

4. Shehu Sani

Mr Sani has picked on another aspect of what’s wanting in governance to spotlight. Talk about ruffling feathers.

Two years and five months yet many agencies are without board.Looking for saints and angels to fill up is hard.The President must act. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) October 27, 2017

5. Pius Adesanmi

The University professor throws barbs at the FG.

6. Ikenna

True or false?

Restructuring actually will pay off for Northerners more than Southerners but their elite who take oil money and keep it tell them otherwise — IkennaRonald Nzimora (@ronaldnzimora) October 27, 2017

7. Sam Hart

Apparently, it isn’t only APC whose house is shaking. In the East, APGA is losing members.

See below:

Opposition are fizzling out in Abia State. Our politics is local. Those going to APC are only seeking Federal Appointments not local offices — Sam Hart (@hartng) October 27, 2017

Read » Today’s Noisemakers: Sam Hart, Bollylomo, Pius Adesanmi and others on YNaija

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

