Today’s Noisemakers: Sam Hart, Bollylomo, Pius Adesanmi and others

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in Opinion | 0 comments

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1 Bamikole Omisore

“He came, he saw, he conquered.”Mr Omisore is ecstatic about doing new things.

Reaction:

2. Bollylomo

Nigerians love borrowing culture, but before you jump on the Halloween band wagon, remember this warning.

Reaction:

3. Arit Okpo

The Fashion show to end all fashion shows has been on and everyone’s been serving sauce. This got Arit Okpo musing:

Best moment really at Day 3 of the #HeinekenLFDW17 – @maiatafo's #BeautyandTheBeast rendition!

A post shared by YNaija (@ynaija) on

4. Shehu Sani

Mr Sani has picked on another aspect of what’s wanting in governance to spotlight. Talk about ruffling feathers.

5. Pius Adesanmi

The University professor throws barbs at the FG.

6. Ikenna

True or false?

7. Sam Hart

Apparently, it isn’t only APC whose house is shaking. In the East, APGA is losing members.

See below:

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

