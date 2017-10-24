Today’s Noisemakers: Senator Shehu Sani, Eyo Ekpo, Arit Okpo and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1 Eyo Ekpo

As the story of Ex-Pension boss Abdulrasheed Maina continues to unravel, the commentaries on Political Twitter continue.

Former Attorney General of Cross River state, Mr Ekpo expresses disappointment over what Malami, the Attorney General of the Federation did with his office.

I've just read documents relating to Mr. Maina's reinstatement. To call it a whitewash is to deodorise the matter. As a former Attorney- — Eyo (@eyooekpo) October 24, 2017

2. Shehu Sani

Straight talker, Senator Shehu Sani knows how to call a spade by its name. And although his preference is parables, the allusion is there for anyone to see. This is his ode to Buhari ft Maina.

Corruption has become a cat with nine lives.It used to be hosted under the shade of an umbrella now it's swept under the carpet. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) October 24, 2017

What is the definition of CABALOCRACY? — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) October 24, 2017

The referee ruled that Mainaldo's goal was offside;that was after the spectators protested.The linesmen blaming each other. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) October 24, 2017

Reactions:

One true Northerner I respect so so much…never afraid to speak the truth irrespective of party,region or religion…May Allah bless u more — Okosun charles (@Apadi_1) October 24, 2017

Happy that people like you are noticing the hypocrisy and selectiveness of the fight and even the corruption within the EFCC. — Shuaibu Mumuni (@MumuniShuaibu) October 24, 2017

. Shehu Sani is impressive with his "coded" posts. — Martin Gee (@AMG26) October 24, 2017

Nine lives is under statement, its "Kokumo" — Kayode T. (@Kayodespeaks) October 24, 2017

And what exactly is the legislative arm of government doing about this. In saner climes impeachment proceedings would have started — Olusegun T Idowu (@247Tiger) October 24, 2017

3. Ayo Sogunro

When Buhari took power, Nigerians began to explain how his body language stopped thieves in their tracks and put the righteous fear of God in everyone.

However, with the happenings in this administration, can “body language” really be said to be working? Not as far as Ayo Sogunro is concerned.

Cognitive dissonance is when you say Buhari's personality is enough to instil discipline but he's not to blame for the acts of subordinates. — AYO SOGUNRO (@ayosogunro) October 24, 2017

Reactions:

4. Nicholas Ibekwe

Not sure what put Mr Ibekwe in this mood (could be any or everything that happens in government in Nigeria in a single day), but he wants more leaks. Seeing as Kachikwu’s memo leak was successful in getting the ear of the President and exposing the corruption within NNPC, Nichols thinks leaks are the way to go. He’s particularly interested in Lagos

We need more leaks. We need leaks from states, especially from that stinking opaque cesspool of corruption called the Lagos State Govt. — The Nick of Time (@nicholasibekwe) October 24, 2017

Point and Kill.

5. Osi Suave

The on-air personality draws comparisons between artisans in Nigeria and artisans abroad.

See below:

Bn in America for 2 weeks now and i have noticed something. One actually gets paid alot for having certain skill sets and experience — Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) October 24, 2017

My friends here complain https://t.co/ssz4tBcoh7 expensive it is to go to the mechanic or call a plumber or to get a trouser fitted — Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) October 24, 2017

6. Arit Okpo

Speaking of disdain, Arit Okpo is tired of being taken for a ride.

This thing where people mock or contest the value of your work as a bargaining tool is so funny to me. — Arit Okpo (@menoword) October 24, 2017

7. Donald Trump

Unlike Arit and co, President Trump is counting his blessings:

Stock Market just hit another record high! Jobs looking very good. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2017

Whatever.

