Today’s Noisemakers: Senator Shehu Sani, Eyo Ekpo, Arit Okpo and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1 Eyo Ekpo

As the story of Ex-Pension boss Abdulrasheed Maina continues to unravel, the commentaries on Political Twitter continue.

Former Attorney General of Cross River state, Mr Ekpo expresses disappointment over what Malami, the Attorney General of the Federation did with his office.

2. Shehu Sani

Straight talker, Senator Shehu Sani knows how to call a spade by its name. And although his preference is parables, the allusion is there for anyone to see. This is his ode to Buhari ft Maina.

Reactions:

3. Ayo Sogunro

When Buhari took power, Nigerians began to explain how his body language stopped thieves in their tracks and put the righteous fear of God in everyone.

However, with the happenings in this administration, can “body language” really be said to be working? Not as far as Ayo Sogunro is concerned.

Reactions:

4. Nicholas Ibekwe

Not sure what put Mr Ibekwe in this mood (could be any or everything that happens in government in Nigeria in a single day), but he wants more leaks. Seeing as Kachikwu’s memo leak was successful in getting the ear of the President and exposing the corruption within NNPC, Nichols thinks leaks are the way to go. He’s particularly interested in Lagos

Point and Kill.

5. Osi Suave

The on-air personality draws comparisons between artisans in Nigeria and artisans abroad.

See below:

6. Arit Okpo

Speaking of disdain, Arit Okpo is tired of being taken for a ride.

7. Donald Trump

Unlike Arit and co, President Trump is counting his blessings:

Whatever.

