Togolese ‘fleeing human rights abuses’ to Ghana: UN – Gears Of Biz

Togolese 'fleeing human rights abuses' to Ghana: UN
More than 500 Togolese nationals have sought refuge in neighbouring Ghana because of a government crackdown on opposition protests, the UN refugee agency said Friday. “So far, 513 asylum seekers have been registered by the Ghanaian authorities,” …
