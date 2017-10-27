Toke Makinwa comes for Nigerians trolling divorced couples

Toke Makinwa have said that the shaming of people who have or are going through divorce must stop. The media personality said this while reacting to two Twitter users who mentioned her name while analyzing Daddy Freeze and Timi Dakolo’s brouhaha. See the tweets below…

The post Toke Makinwa comes for Nigerians trolling divorced couples appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

