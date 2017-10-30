Toke Makinwa Pens Lovely Message To Iceprince As He Turns 31

Media personality, Toke Makinwa, has gone all out to celebrate Chocolate City rapper, Ice Prince who just turned 31 today. Toke Makinwa who recounted past memories and how the rapper gave her a shoulder to lean on, wrote; “Cool kid 😎, cool as ICE…. you are too cool for school. Happy birthday Panshak, true Scorpio …

The post Toke Makinwa Pens Lovely Message To Iceprince As He Turns 31 appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

