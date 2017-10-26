Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tom English: Sacked Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha was at the wrong movie at Ibrox – BBC Sport

Posted on Oct 26, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


BBC Sport

Tom English: Sacked Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha was at the wrong movie at Ibrox
BBC Sport
It's hard to know exactly when Pedro Caixinha first realised that he may have wandered on to the set of the wrong movie, but it would be reasonable to go back to the events of April Fool's Day when beleaguered Motherwell fetched up at Ibrox. The
Pedro Caixinha leaves RangersDaily Mail
New Rangers boss can get best out of current Ibrox squad like Brendan Rodgers did at Celtic says Alastair JohnstonScottish Daily Record
Pedro Caixinha sacked: Rangers get rid of manager as Billy Davies eyes Ibrox jobExpress.co.uk
eNCA –HITC –SkySports –FourFourTwo
all 219 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.