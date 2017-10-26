Pages Navigation Menu

Tom Lee: Bullish for Bitcoin Investment Trust

Posted on Oct 26, 2017 in Bitcoin, News, Opinion | 0 comments

Longtime Bitcoin bull and Wall Street strategist, Tom Lee, has stated that he believes the lone option for institutional investors wishing to get exposure to crypto by traditional means is hugely undervalued. For him, The Bitcoin Investment Trust (GBTC) could raise some two and a half times from its current price of $679 to an … Continue reading Tom Lee: Bullish for Bitcoin Investment Trust

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

