Toni Braxton and Birdman are married, singer’s sister confirms on Instagram

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

It has now been confirmed that singer Toni Braxton, 50, and rap mogul Birdman,48, are officially married after weeks of speculation. The news of their marriage first appeared on thejasmineBrand last week, where it was exclusively revealed that the Cash Money Records CEO and the singer are the latest power couple after they secretly got married …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

