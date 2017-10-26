Tonto Dikeh and her son step out in matching outfits (Photos)

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh and her son, King Andre stepped out yesterday rocking these lovely matching outfits. She captioned the photo; “No greater joy than twinning with MY WORLD.. #KINGTONTO #MAMAKING #RADICAL4JESUS #JUICYMAN” “The best job I ever took on is being a mother,” .

The post Tonto Dikeh and her son step out in matching outfits (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

