Tonto Dikeh appears in her traditional marriage outfit as she is conferred with ”Adadioranmma 1 of Nollywood” title (Photos)

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has been conferred with ”Adadioranmma 1 of Nollywood” chieftaincy title today, October 26th, during the Nollywood New Yam/Festival Awards. She showed up to the event in her traditional marriage outfit.     The mother of one shared photos and videos from the event which was attended by some Nollywood actors …

