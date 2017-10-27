Tonto Dikeh conferred with ”Adadioranmma 1 of Nollywood” title (Photos)

You can now add Chief as a title when referring to Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh. Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has been conferred with ”Adadioranmma 1 of Nollywood” chieftaincy title today, October 26th, during the Nollywood New Yam/Festival Awards. She showed up to the event in her traditional marriage outfit. The actress shared a video …

