Tonto Dikeh Finds Love Again

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Tonto Dikeh has found love again and she is not hiding it. The mother of one posted a dancing video of her self on IG dancing to no beat and captioned it; ‘Love sure is a beautiful thing😍 😘💃🏻💃🏻 Ooo How it makes you a child again.. #KINGTONTO #MAMAKING #RADICAL4JESUS #JESUSBABY’ And yes, that’s exactly …

