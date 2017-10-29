Tonto Dikeh stands for Hushpuppi in fight with Mompha

Tonto Dikeh has shown the side she’s on, following Instagram big boy Hushpuppi’s banter with an ex-friend Mompha. Recall that there’s been defense and anti-defense posts against him. In a post Instagram user and blogger @Cutie_Juls made defending Hushpuppi, we couldn’t help but notice how Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh, who unfollowed and refollowed the ‘gucci’ master, stood …

The post Tonto Dikeh stands for Hushpuppi in fight with Mompha appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

