Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Too late! Kim Kar covers her face when she realised paparazzi were taking her photos

Posted on Oct 26, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Kim Kardashian stepped out with her face completely free of make-up as she headed to the gym in Beverly Hills. She was later seen sitting on a pavement outside the gym as she closely examined some green juice bottles to make a choice. Her natural beauty shone through her make-up free face and she didn’t seem bad …

The post Too late! Kim Kar covers her face when she realised paparazzi were taking her photos appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.