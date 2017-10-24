Top lawyer, Beluolisa Nwofor sues LPPC for withdrawing his SAN rank

A senior legal practitioner, Mr. Beluolisa Nwofor has sued the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) at a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), over withdrawal of his Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) rank. The lawyer, who is accusing the Committee of delaying hearing of the case, is seeking an order of court directing […]

Top lawyer, Beluolisa Nwofor sues LPPC for withdrawing his SAN rank

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

