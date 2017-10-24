Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Top lawyer, Beluolisa Nwofor sues LPPC for withdrawing his SAN rank

Posted on Oct 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A senior legal practitioner, Mr. Beluolisa Nwofor has sued the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) at a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), over withdrawal of his Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) rank. The lawyer, who is accusing the Committee of delaying hearing of the case, is seeking an order of court directing […]

Top lawyer, Beluolisa Nwofor sues LPPC for withdrawing his SAN rank

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.