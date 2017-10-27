Tor Tiv wants compensation for 2001 Zaki Biam invasion

The Fifth Tor Tiv, Prof James Ayatse, has called on the Federal Government to compensate the people of Zaki Biam in Katsina-Ala Local Government Council area of the state for the 2001 military invasion that witnessed many killings.

Ayatse made the request on Friday at his Palace in Gboko while receiving the corpse of a former Chief of Army Staff, retired Lt -Gen. Victor Malu.

Malu served as Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff between 1999-2001 and had held several positions, including ECOMOG Chief in Liberia.

Malu, who was 70 years, died on Oct. 9,2017 in Cairo where he had gone for medical treatment.

The monarch expressed regret that the destruction of the village affected the late general’s country home, stressing that the compensation would be in his honour.

Ayatse recalled the many sacrifices of Malu to the country, pointing out that he served the country meritoriously through the military in several war theaters across the world.

He said that 17 years after the military invasion, nothing had been done to assuage the pains and sufferings of Malu’s kinsmen.

Tor Tiv appealed to the wife of the departed army general to take solace in the many achievements of her husband and move on in life.

Handing over the remains of Malu to the Tor Tiv, retired Brig-Gen. Nuhu Ade,said the country would continue to remember Malu for his contributions toward peace and stability.

Nuhu, who was Malus’s personal physician, described Malu as gallant soldier.

Nuhu was in company of top military personnel and the Tor Sankera, Abu King Shuluwa, and other paramount rulers in Tivland.

Newsmen report that Malu will be buried ion Saturday, Oct.28, at his country home, Tse Adoor compound, in Tongov kindred of Katsina -Ala Local Government.

