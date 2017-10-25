Tottenham Scouting Ajax Duo Justin Kluivert And Donny Van De Beek

Tottenham are continuing to scout Ajax fixtures with Justin Kluivert and Donny van de Beek among the players they are monitoring.

As per their recruitment policy, Spurs focus scouting on a number of specific clubs across Europe that similarly develop young players, including Ajax in the Netherlands, Bayer Leverkusen and Hoffenheim in Germany, and Monaco in France.

They have had substantial success recruiting from Ajax over recent years, with centre-back Davinson Sanchez following Christian Eriksen and Jan Vertonghen to the club in a record £38.4m deal in the summer.

Forward Justin Kluivert, 18, the son of former Netherlands and Barcelona striker Patrick, has been watched by Spurs for some time.

Van de Beek has been impressing in the Ajax midfield. The 20-year-old has one goal and one assist to his name so far this season.

