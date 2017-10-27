Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Traffic wardens in viral video face suspension – eNCA

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


eNCA

Traffic wardens in viral video face suspension
eNCA
Two Tokoza Precinct EMPD traffic wardens face disciplinary action after displaying unprofessional conduct on social media. Photo: Supplied/EMPD. EKURHULENI – Ekurhuleni Metro Police traffic wardens, who caused a stir on social media on Friday, are …
Trucks could be cause of traffic lights facing wrong wayKathorus Mail
'Lunching' on bank notes land EMPD officers in hot waterKempton Express
'Money eating' traffic officers served with pre-suspension lettersCitizen
Independent Online
all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.