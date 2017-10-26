Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Traffic Official says Driver gathered N500 notes from Fayose’s G-Class after Fire Incident in Lagos

Posted on Oct 26, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Traffic officials raced to the scene as a vehicle in the convoy of Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose was razed by fire on Tuesday. The G-Class, in which the governor was riding, was in a lone accident before catching fire, Punch reports. Traffic officials from the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and the Lagos State Emergency Management […]

The post Traffic Official says Driver gathered N500 notes from Fayose’s G-Class after Fire Incident in Lagos appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.