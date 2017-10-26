Tragic!! Vanguard Manager, Victor Omoregie Collapse & Dies In His Lagos Office (Photo)

A prominent journalist and corporate Affairs Manager, Vanguard Newspapers Lagos, Victor Omoregie, had passed away – leaving his family and friends and colleagues in sorrow. According to one of his

The post Tragic!! Vanguard Manager, Victor Omoregie Collapse & Dies In His Lagos Office (Photo) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

