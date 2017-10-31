Transparency: Auditor-General commends Delta govt

…Delta is run on financial prudence—Otuaro

By Etop Ekanem

Auditor-General of the Federation, Mr. Anthony Ayine, on Tuesday commended Delta state government for her non interference with the Auditors work, upholding good governance through her various achievements in human and infrastructural development and urged other states in the federation to emulate Delta state.

“I urge other states to emulate the Delta State government for not interfering with the work of auditors in the state”, he said.

However unifying his postulations with Mr. Ayine, the acting Governor, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro said “Delta State is run on financial prudence, transparency and discipline.”

Otuaro, playing host to the Chairman ‘Body of Federal and State Auditors-General’, yesterday, in Asaba, for their 47th conference, said Governor Okowa’s administration had since May 29, 2015 began human and infrastructural development of all sectors of the state.

He said: “The skills acquisition programmes of the current administration have offered a lot of youths and women opportunity to be economically independent and financially self-reliant. Auditors should use this conference to deliberate on ways to improve the country’s financial management and accountability.”

Earlier, the Auditor-General of the Federation, Mr. Ayine, commended the state government for upholding good governance, noting: “I urge other states to emulate the Delta State government for not interfering with the work of auditors in the state.

Transparency and accountability remain the nucleus of any government that wants to make positive impact. The burden in the fight against corruption will be reduced if proper auditing is done in both public and private firms.”

The post Transparency: Auditor-General commends Delta govt appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

