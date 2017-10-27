Trending: About Aisha Buhari And Her 'Personal' Cars

Independent Newspapers Limited

We do not have reigning monarchs over the affairs of state in Nigeria as Nigeria is no Monarchy, but we have first ladies. Some of these ladies have in the past allegedly held sway over the affairs of the country, that it would almost seem appropriate …

Misau: Police Deny Buying Jeeps For Aisha Buhari Gistmaster (blog)



all 3 news articles »