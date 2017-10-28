Troops destroy Boko Haram grain market in Borno

The Nigerian Army on Saturday said it’s troops destroyed a Boko Haram grain market at Boboshe village in Borno.

Director Army Public Relations Sani Kukasheka, who disclosed this in a statement in Maiduguri, said this was part of efforts by the armed forces to degrade the remnants of the insurgents.

Kukasheka said that the troops discovered a make shift night market at Boboshe village set up by the insurgents with newly harvested farm produce on display for sale.

He said that the troops conducted clearance operations in seven villages, rescued five persons and recovered three vehicles, four Dane guns, a dummy gun and mattresses.

“Troops of 112 Task Force Battalion and Mobile Strike Teams of 22 Brigade of Operation LAFIYA DOLE in collaboration with members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) on Friday, carried out clearance operations at Gawa, Bone, Kajeri I, Kajeri II, Kube, Dubula, Boboshe I and Boboshe II villages in Borno State.

“During the operation, the gallant troops discovered that the terrorists had erected a make-shift night market at Boboshe village with newly harvested farm produce on display for sale.

“After conducting a thorough search of the vicinity, the troops recovered three Isuzu vehicles, four Dane guns, one Dummy gun, suspected to be used for training of inducted Boko Haram terrorists and mattresses hidden under shrubs.”

Kukasheka explained that troops rescued five persons abducted by the insurgents at Boboshe 1 and Dubula villages.

He reiterated the commitment of the military to root out the remnants of Boko Haram insurgents in the North-East.

Kukasheka called on members of the public to provide useful information to security agencies in the ongoing clearance operations in the region.

