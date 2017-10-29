Pages Navigation Menu

Troops intercept Boko Haram suicide bomb squad, neutralise 5

Posted on Oct 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Troops intercepted Boko Haram suicide bomb squad on Friday and neutralised five terrorists at different locations in Borno north, Nigerian Army said on Saturday. Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, the army spokesman in a statement, noted that the intercepted bomb at Ngalle village where one terrorist was neutralised “could have been intended for troops or innocent and […]

