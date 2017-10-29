Troops intercept Boko Haram suicide bomb squad, neutralise 5

Troops intercepted Boko Haram suicide bomb squad on Friday and neutralised five terrorists at different locations in Borno north, Nigerian Army said on Saturday. Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, the army spokesman in a statement, noted that the intercepted bomb at Ngalle village where one terrorist was neutralised “could have been intended for troops or innocent and […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

