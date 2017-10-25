Troops kill 11 Boko Haram fighters in Borno

Troops in conjunction with gallant 22 Mobile Strike Team accompanied by some Civilian JTF, on Tuesday, carried out offensive operations against suspected Boko Haram terrorists at Mogola, Ngaiwa, Tongule and Warsele villages in Ngala Local Government Area of Borno State. A statement from, Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman, Director Army Public Rations said, the operation, […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

