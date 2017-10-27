Troops Killed 3 Boko Haram insurgents in Borno
The Nigerian Army on Thursday said its troops had killed three Boko Haram insurgents conveying logistic into Sambisa Forest. Brig-Gen. Sani Kukasheka, the Director Army Public Relations, said in a statement issued in Maiduguri.
