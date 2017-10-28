Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“True Talk!”- Don Jazzy reacts to being called a broke Tenant by Onyeka Nwelue

Posted on Oct 28, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian cultural entrepreneur, filmmaker, professor and author Onyeka Nwelue, who is best known for his novel The Abyssinian Boy, claimed that Mavins boss is broke and he lives as a tenant. Nweke took to his Instagram to advise young people not to get carried away by the flamboyant and flashy livestyle the celebrities portray on social media, he encouraged that Nigerians should…

The post “True Talk!”- Don Jazzy reacts to being called a broke Tenant by Onyeka Nwelue appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.