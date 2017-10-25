Pages Navigation Menu

#TrumpDayCareActivities Is Guaranteed To Make You Laugh

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The world’s biggest man baby has done it again.

Yesterday was another Twitter rant for the ages, Donald sounding off about fellow Republican Bob Corker.

Bob had appeared on a number of morning shows criticising POTUS, and we know how that always ends.

Over to Donnie’s Twitter account – these tweets are in reverse order, but that’s not going to help them make sense:

Why liddle’? What next, liddle’ Wayne?

I don’t think he understands how these things work.

In response Bob kept things nice and simple, throwing in a hashtag for good measure:

And that’s how this hashtag really took off – welcome to #TrumpDayCareActivities.

Some of my favourites:

I think this takes the cake – look at Kellyanne Conway trying to save the day:

Good job, America.

