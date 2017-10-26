Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘Truth hurts, revolution has begun’ – Ayo Shonaiya takes sides with Freeze on paying of Tithe

Posted on Oct 26, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian entertainment consultant, Ayo Shonaiya has weighed on Freeze’s campaign against paying of tithes by ‘gullible’ Christians. Shonaiya tweeted, ‘Many people responding to Daddy Freeze now. Truth hurts. Revolution has begun. END is near for organised religion mental slavery in Nigeria’.   Then he went on Instagram to say, ‘Pay tithe but don’t pay taxes? Nigeria has …

The post ‘Truth hurts, revolution has begun’ – Ayo Shonaiya takes sides with Freeze on paying of Tithe appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.