‘Truth hurts, revolution has begun’ – Ayo Shonaiya takes sides with Freeze on paying of Tithe

Nigerian entertainment consultant, Ayo Shonaiya has weighed on Freeze’s campaign against paying of tithes by ‘gullible’ Christians. Shonaiya tweeted, ‘Many people responding to Daddy Freeze now. Truth hurts. Revolution has begun. END is near for organised religion mental slavery in Nigeria’. Then he went on Instagram to say, ‘Pay tithe but don’t pay taxes? Nigeria has …

The post ‘Truth hurts, revolution has begun’ – Ayo Shonaiya takes sides with Freeze on paying of Tithe appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

