Ugandan MP fined for ‘easing himself’ at ministry wall – Anadolu Agency

Ruling party legislator Ibraham Abiriga was convicted and fined $10 in capital Kampala Tuesday morning for urinating on a wall of the Ministry of Finance last month. On Sept. 26, Abiriga urinated in front of everybody along the Apollo Kagwa road in the …
