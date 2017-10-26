Pages Navigation Menu

Tuface Will Inspire You In ‘Hold My Hand’ Video

Posted on Oct 26, 2017

2Baba has discharged another tune to stamp World Refugee Day. The tune titled ‘Hold My Hand’ is a merciful call to everybody to demonstrate love to each other particularly those in require. Tuface unveils the visuals for his UNHCR inspired track titled “Hold My Hand“. ‘Hold My Hand’ highlights introduction vocals by Grace Mathew, a …

The post Tuface Will Inspire You In ‘Hold My Hand’ Video appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

