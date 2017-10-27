Pages Navigation Menu

Tunde Kelani dares Lion and the Jewel

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Award-winning producer, Tunde Kelani, speaks on his plan to adapt Wole Soyinka’s Lion and the Jewel into a film, Celebrated producer and director, Tunde Kelani, has started work on the filming of The Lion and the Jewel, one of the popular plays of the Nobel laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka. The movie, to be shot in …

