Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tunde Owokoniran Welcomes A Bouncing Baby Girl With His Wife

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Elated Actor, Tunde Owokoniran couldnt hide his excitement for long as he welcomed a baby girl with and his US-based wife, Oluwatunmise. This is their first child, and he can’t keep calm. He rushed to his IG to share the good news with fans. He wrote on the caption; Alhamdulillah ………Then We (ALLÂH)…made the sperm-drop …

The post Tunde Owokoniran Welcomes A Bouncing Baby Girl With His Wife appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.