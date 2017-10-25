Tunde Owokoniran Welcomes A Bouncing Baby Girl With His Wife
Elated Actor, Tunde Owokoniran couldnt hide his excitement for long as he welcomed a baby girl with and his US-based wife, Oluwatunmise. This is their first child, and he can’t keep calm. He rushed to his IG to share the good news with fans. He wrote on the caption; Alhamdulillah ………Then We (ALLÂH)…made the sperm-drop …
