TVC Communications launches new Lagos radio station 102.3 Max FM

TVC Communications, operators of TVC Entertainment, TVC News and Adaba FM, has launched a new hit music radio station, 102.3 Max FM in Lagos. Max FM replaces Radio Continental.

102.3 MAX FM was launched recently at a spectacular event held at the Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos among an audience of celebrities and VIPs from the advertising and entertainment industries. At the launch, Radio Continental switched seamlessly at about 10pm to become 102.3 MAX FM.

Max FM is aimed at a 15-34- year-old audience and promises to play non-stop hit music for the young people in Lagos. Max FM is not just about the music, as listeners can look forward to winning amazing prizes as the station promises to be the home of the biggest and most attractive giveaways on radio.

It was also announced that TVC Communications would replace Continental Broadcasting Services as the trading name of the group business units.

Speaking at the event, Chief Executive Officer, TVC Communications, Max 102.3 FM, Mr. Andrew Hanlon said, “earlier this year, we promised our audience and advertisers that we would embark on an aggressive plan to improve programming and content across all platforms to boost ratings and increase revenue. The launch of 102.3 Max FM is further proof of our intent”

Hanlon added, “102.3 Max FM is just part of our story of continued heavy investment in TV and radio programming services which, we believe, will attract greater audiences and propel our stations to the top of advertiser schedules.

“We have radically enhanced the sound quality of our signal, acquired the most advanced music playlist systems available, hired the best on-air and production staff and commissioned a jingle and ID package from one of the best production houses in the world to give Max 102.3 a unique, high quality sound, which we know, listeners and advertisers will love.”

Part of the new station line-up includes the well-known presenters Murphy Ijemba and Shine Begho, alongside former Radio Continental favourites including, Wale Pow Pow and the hugely popular “Wetin Dey” programme. Veteran broadcaster Jones Husen is also set to feature on the award-winning daily current affairs programme “Journalists’ Hangout” on TVC Entertainment and the current affairs programme This Morning on TVC News.

The post TVC Communications launches new Lagos radio station 102.3 Max FM appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

