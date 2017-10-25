Twitter isn’t waiting for new laws before labeling who paid for political ads

Twitter is launching the Advertising Transparency Center after the Russian-bought political ads, along with a new look for political ads. Political ads will be labeled and include who paid for the ad and how much they’re spending.

The post Twitter isn’t waiting for new laws before labeling who paid for political ads appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

