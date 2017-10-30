Two Chinese citizens killed in Pakistan

The Pakistan government on Monday confirmed the death of two Chinese nationals who were killed in Southwestern Balochistan province days after they were kidnapped from Quetta, the Provincial Capital in May. “The DNA reports have confirmed that the two persons killed in Balochistan in June were the same two Chinese nationals, who were kidnapped from …

The post Two Chinese citizens killed in Pakistan appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

