Two corporate thieves arrested in Lagos

In a statement released on official social media handle of Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police Command, it was gathered that two corporate thieves which include; 18-year-old Seun Jimoh, a trainee auto-engineer that abandoned his mechanic work for pickpocketing in Oshodi because it was more profitable and 22-year-old Joseph Adeoye have been arrested. […]

