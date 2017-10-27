Two men kill ‘Okada’ rider, bury corpse in shallow grave

BY PETER DURU

MAKURDI – Two middle aged men, Donald Agena and Ezekiel Arger, who allegedly strangulated one Umar Yakubu, a commercial motorcycle operator popularly known as ‘okada have been arrested by the Benue state command in Guma local government area of the state.

The suspects who were yesterday paraded in Makurdi alongside 27 others by the State’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Bashir Makama were alleged to have killed their victim and buried his remains in a shallow grave at a Forest in Niger state.

According to the Police Commissioner, “our patrol team few days ago, based on intelligence at about 8pm arrested Donald Agena and Ezekiel Arger both male of Udei and Ukpan villages in Guma local government area of Benue State with an unregistered Bajaj motorcycle.

“The suspects were picked up and upon interrogation they confessed to have stolen the motorcycle from their victim, one Umar Yakubu, an Okada rider at Maaiki village who they strangled to death.

“This was after they had dispossessed him of the said motorcycle and buried him in a shallow grave at a forest along Maaiki village -Yaba junction, Lapai Local government area of Niger State.

Mr. Makama who said the “Ember Months Operations” of the command was yielding positive results explained that the command also traced and arrested a man who was discovered to be the receiver of stolen motorbikes in the area.

Also paraded by the Police Commissioner was a gang of about seven alleged robbery suspects who allegedly attacked and snatched a Rover Car with registration number MKD 120 HD at the North Bank area of Makurdi town.

He said, “our team of Operation Zenda operatives at Daudu in Guma local government intercepted the vehicle and arrested at a point after Ortese village the occupants namely; Ike Chibuike, Iwu Godwin, Udo Sunday, Ferdinand Nwachukwu and Maduabuchi Mathias all male of Various address.”

Mr. Makama said the command was still investigation the respective cases and upon completion the suspects would be properly prosecuted in court.

