Two killed as Plateau boils again – TheCable

Posted on Oct 25, 2017


Two killed as Plateau boils again
Some gunmen killed two persons in Riyom local government area of Plateau state on Tuesday. Tyopev Terna, spokesman of the state police command, confirmed this to TheCable. He said the attackers struck at Joli, a village in the area, around 9:30pm.
