Two Shot Dead in Louisiana Campus by Gunman on the Loose

Two men, including one student, have been shot dead on the campus of Grambling State University in northern Louisiana, according to police.

The shooter is reported to have fled the scene.

Police said the student and his friend were killed after a fight that began in a dorm room.

They have been named as Earl Andrews – the student – and Monquiarious Caldwell, both 23, of Farmerville.

Their bodies were found in a courtyard between two residential buildings, according to reports. Police were called by a female student.

A university spokesman told CBS: “We have asked students to stay in their dorms. We know of no other threats.

“Campus police are cooperating with the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office, which is leading the investigation.

“Our prayers go out to the victims and their families. Violence has no place on our campus.”

The university is celebrating its homecoming this week, it was reported.

It tweeted on Wednesday: “Grambling State University offices are open with normal business hours and students are expected to attend classes as scheduled.”

