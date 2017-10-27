Pages Navigation Menu

Two South Africans sentenced to 25 years imprisonment for forcing a black man into a coffin

Posted on Oct 27, 2017

Two white South Africans identified as Theo Jackson and Willem Oosthizen who forced a black man into a coffin have been sentenced to 14 and 11 years respectively in prison.   They had forced the victim, Victor Mlothshwa, into a coffin and threatened to set it alight as Mlothshwa begged for his life. Mobile phone …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

