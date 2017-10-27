Two UNIUYO Students Bag First Class At Law School

John Inyene and Kuseme Iseh have bagged a First Class at the Nigerian Law School, becoming first graduates of the University of Uyo (UNIUYO) to achieve the feat. The two graduates were among the 29 law graduates who finished with a First Class at the 2017 Call-to-Bar ceremony held last Saturday. John, who was the …

The post Two UNIUYO Students Bag First Class At Law School appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

