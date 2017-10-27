Two white South Africans who forced black man into coffin jailed

Two white South Africans who forced a black man into a coffin have been given harsh sentences, with the judge saying they showed no remorse for the racist crime which shocked South Africa. The two farmers, Theo Jackson and Willem Oosthuizen, got 14 and 11 years respectively on charges of assault, kidnapping and attempted murder. They had forced the victim, Victor Mlothshwa, into a coffin and threatened to set it alight as Mlothshwa begged for his life.

